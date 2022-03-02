Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.64.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.76. 57,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.69. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $293.26 and a one year high of $457.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

