Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,052,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.29. 327,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.56. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.16.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

