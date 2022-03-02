Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.46. 85,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day moving average is $203.33. The stock has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.