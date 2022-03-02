Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of WKME stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,365. WalkMe Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

