Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 547 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 107,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,142. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

