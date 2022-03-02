Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 760 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,925,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,956,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $22,422,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

IMCG stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,790. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.