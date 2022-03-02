Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 8.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.31. 136,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,971,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HMY. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.