Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 8.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.31. 136,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,971,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMY. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,606,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 462,984 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

