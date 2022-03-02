Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.42

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.42 and last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $923.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,885,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

