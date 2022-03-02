Heska (HSKA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – Heska had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $310.00 to $240.00.

3/1/2022 – Heska had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Heska had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Heska was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/7/2022 – Heska was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,660. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.84. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,329.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Heska by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Heska by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heska by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

