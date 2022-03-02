Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and $195,892.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

