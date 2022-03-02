Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.
Shares of TWNK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. 138,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72.
TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
