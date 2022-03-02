Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PPL by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after buying an additional 799,735 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 422.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 219,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 177,586 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

