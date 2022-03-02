Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Hydrofarm Holdings Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HYFM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3,127.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

