Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $23,234.90 and $26.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.68 or 0.06713279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,871.13 or 1.00392235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

