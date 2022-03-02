iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICAD. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded iCAD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised iCAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iCAD by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iCAD by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

