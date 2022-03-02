Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on April 27th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of IEP stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.