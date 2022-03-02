Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on April 27th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of IEP stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on IEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.