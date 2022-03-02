Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of IEP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. 390,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,073. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

