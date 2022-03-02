Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.