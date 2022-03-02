Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Short Interest Update

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGNY opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Ignyte Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

