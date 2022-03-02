Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 6,304 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $567,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00.

Inari Medical stock traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,256. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.