Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of IOR opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

