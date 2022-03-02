Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.71. 17,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,704. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

