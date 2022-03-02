Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.75

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 1883355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

