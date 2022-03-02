Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director David Landless Sells 348 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innospec stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $219,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innospec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Innospec by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.