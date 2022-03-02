Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s previous close.

INSG stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $502.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inseego by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 498,872 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 433,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inseego by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.