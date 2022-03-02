Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s previous close.
INSG stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $502.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.
