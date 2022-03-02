Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

Inseego stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,872 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 433,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 115.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

