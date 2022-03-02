Insider Buying: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Director Acquires 8,500 Shares of Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTVE stock remained flat at $$9.18 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 143,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

