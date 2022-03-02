Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 279,102 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,985,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,961,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after acquiring an additional 581,527 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

