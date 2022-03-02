Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Sells 4,050 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45.
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.
Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
