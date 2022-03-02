Insider Selling: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) EVP Sells 4,915 Shares of Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.