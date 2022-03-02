Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,317. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

