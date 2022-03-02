Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 554 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 554 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $21,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,511. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lyft by 77.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 16.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.