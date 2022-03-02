Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00.

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,145. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

