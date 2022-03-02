Insider Selling: Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,040,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.