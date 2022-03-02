Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $242.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.45. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $8,395,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,305,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

