InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.51. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 16,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $50,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in InspireMD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

