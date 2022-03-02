Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,895,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after purchasing an additional 479,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. 74,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

