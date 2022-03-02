Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,638,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $337,762,000 after purchasing an additional 777,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.69. The stock had a trading volume of 149,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,229. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

