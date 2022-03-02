International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.18. The company had a trading volume of 116,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,799. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

