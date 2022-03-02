Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

