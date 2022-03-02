Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. 15,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $211,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITCI. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

