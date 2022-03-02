IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Lowered to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities cut shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $218.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in IntriCon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 94,559 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 498,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IntriCon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

