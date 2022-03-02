Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $616.62.

Shares of INTU traded up $17.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $486.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.33. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

