Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $293.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,558. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

