Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 28,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,656. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.88.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
