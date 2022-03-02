Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 28,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,656. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

