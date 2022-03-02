Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.29% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 126.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of PWB opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.