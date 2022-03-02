Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 66,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,948. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.