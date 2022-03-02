Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE VKQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 66,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,948. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
