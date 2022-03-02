Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Investors Real Estate Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.330-$4.570 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. 1,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -225.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $112.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -669.75%.
About Investors Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
