Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,747. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.77.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

