iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 177,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

