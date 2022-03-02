iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 479,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,907,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

